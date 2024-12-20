Pan India

Parliamentary panel on ONOE bills to have 39 members

Besides two more members of the BJP and one more of the Samajwadi party.

Abdul Wasi20 December 2024 - 09:12
Parliamentary panel on ONOE bills to have 39 members
Parliamentary panel on ONOE bills to have 39 members

New Delhi: The government has moved to increase the strength of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinize the two bills proposing simultaneous elections from 31 MPs to 39, giving representation to more parties.

The list of Lok Sabha MPs proposed by the government now includes one member each from the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), besides two more members of the BJP and one more of the Samajwadi party.

The list of business for the House for Friday includes a motion from Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to refer the two bills to a joint committee, including 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

The new Lok Sabha MPs proposed to be part of the committee are Baijayant Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal from the BJP, the SP’s Chotalal, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Desai, LJP’s Shambhavi and the CPI(M)’s K Radhakrishnan.

Also Read | Woman MP complains to RS chairman against Rahul’s ‘misbehaviour’ during Parliament scuffle

The committee will scrutinize the two “one nation one election” (ONOE) bills, including one for amending the Constitution.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, besides Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are among the Lok Sabha members proposed for the panel.

Among the Lok Sabha members, 17 are from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including 12 from the BJP.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi20 December 2024 - 09:12

Related Articles

Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar reveals his thinking: Congress leader Tikaram Jully

Amit Shah’s remark on Ambedkar reveals his thinking: Congress leader Tikaram Jully

19 December 2024 - 16:27
BJP, Congress Clash in Parliament Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remark; BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and Others Injured in Scuffle

BJP, Congress Clash in Parliament Over Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark; BJP MP Pratap Sarangi and Others Injured in Scuffle

19 December 2024 - 16:00
SC to hear pollution cases related to Delhi, other cities today

SC to hear pollution cases related to Delhi, other cities today

19 December 2024 - 09:51
Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid 7-Day Interim Bail for Family Function

Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid 7-Day Interim Bail for Family Function

18 December 2024 - 16:44
Back to top button