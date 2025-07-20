Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins on Monday; Eight New Bills to be Introduced

New Delhi: Parliament’s Monsoon Session: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday and continue until August 21, during which the Central government is scheduled to introduce eight new Bills.

Parliament’s Monsoon Session: Income-Tax Bill, 2025

The government’s top agenda item is the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 13.

The bill, along with the amendments, has been adopted by the select committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda. The bill will be sent for approval to the Union Cabinet, after which it is expected to be brought to Parliament for passage during this session.

Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill

Among the other bills listed for consideration is the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to align the state GST law with the central legislation. A Bill for the extension of President’s rule in Manipur also forms part of the list, as Parliament’s approval is required every six months.

Another key bill is the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote ease of doing business and improve regulatory compliance.

Seven Pending Bills that Were Introduced

Apart from the eight news bills that will be introduced, another seven pending bills that were introduced earlier will also be taken up for discussion in this session.

The exhaustive list of Bills

The exhaustive list of Bills to be introduced in the Monsoon Session is as follows:

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

The Income-tax Bill, 2025

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax. (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics. (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025