Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, mercury settles at 28.6 deg C

New Delhi: It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Saturday and the minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Several parts of Delhi were lashed by rain on Friday bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heatwave. The city received 4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain partly cloudy on Saturday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 62 per cent, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 180 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.