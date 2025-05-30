Kavitha Tour: Party leaders go missing as Kavitha walks alone in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a clear sign of strained relations within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s visit to Mancherial district was met with notable indifference from the party’s leadership and cadre. The BRS high command, reportedly monitoring the tour closely, directed media personnel to film the visit but ordered not to publicize any coverage.

Key Party Leaders Absent, Kavitha Left with Jagriti Supporters

The visit, which was expected to witness participation from several BRS leaders and trade union members, turned out to be a low-key affair. Apart from Dasari Usha making a brief appearance, most senior leaders and former supporters of Kavitha gave the tour a miss. Once backed by hundreds during her tenure as TGBK president, Kavitha now toured the region accompanied only by Telangana Jagruthi activists.

“Ignored, Insulted, Isolated” – Kavitha Breaks Silence

In a brief interaction with the media, Kavitha expressed her pain and disappointment over being sidelined within her own party. She revealed enduring a decade-long struggle, stating that she was denied recognition even when media attention was on her.

She accused the BJP government of being autocratic, especially in handling the bodies of Maoist leaders like Nambala Keshava Rao, and demanded an end to “Operation Kagar.” Kavitha also condemned the Congress party for what she described as anti-Dalit behavior, citing the treatment of MP Vamsi during Saraswati Pushkaralu and Deputy CM’s placement at the Yadadri temple ceremony.

Growing Rift Within BRS?

The absence of BRS support during Kavitha’s visit raises questions about her current influence and possible future moves. Observers suggest the visit could be a litmus test for her future political plans, especially if she decides to step outside the BRS umbrella.

The short press meet wrapped up in just two minutes, leaving political circles abuzz with speculation about her next move.