Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Passenger Sits in Front of RTC Bus Over ₹5 Change Dispute

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 15:42
Hyderabad: Passenger Sits in Front of RTC Bus Over ₹5 Change Dispute
Hyderabad: Passenger Sits in Front of RTC Bus Over ₹5 Change Dispute

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A minor argument over ₹5 change led to a dramatic scene at the Gangaram bus stop in Hyderabad when an elderly man sat in front of a moving RTC bus, refusing to let it proceed until his money was returned.

The incident took place on a TSRTC bus (No. 218) plying between Koti and Pathancheru. According to witnesses, the passenger had purchased a ticket worth ₹25 and handed the conductor ₹30. When the conductor allegedly delayed returning the remaining ₹5, the passenger grew frustrated and decided to take an unusual stand—literally blocking the bus by sitting on the road in front of it.

Also Read: Constable Murder Case: Brave Asif Helps Police Nab Killer Riaz Alive, Ends Encounter Rumours

“I was supposed to get down at Gangaram bus stop. I paid ₹30 for a ₹25 ticket. He still owes me ₹5,” the man told onlookers.

The standoff briefly disrupted traffic and drew attention from commuters and bystanders. A few passengers sided with the elderly man, while others urged him to move aside so the bus could continue its route. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens—some supporting the man’s insistence on accountability, others calling the protest excessive.

After a brief exchange, the conductor eventually handed back the ₹5, resolving the matter. The scene, though short-lived, reflected the growing frustration among passengers following the recent hike in RTC fares, which has made even small change disputes a flashpoint for anger.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 15:42
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button