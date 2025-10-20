Hyderabad: Passenger Sits in Front of RTC Bus Over ₹5 Change Dispute

Hyderabad: A minor argument over ₹5 change led to a dramatic scene at the Gangaram bus stop in Hyderabad when an elderly man sat in front of a moving RTC bus, refusing to let it proceed until his money was returned.

The incident took place on a TSRTC bus (No. 218) plying between Koti and Pathancheru. According to witnesses, the passenger had purchased a ticket worth ₹25 and handed the conductor ₹30. When the conductor allegedly delayed returning the remaining ₹5, the passenger grew frustrated and decided to take an unusual stand—literally blocking the bus by sitting on the road in front of it.

Also Read: Constable Murder Case: Brave Asif Helps Police Nab Killer Riaz Alive, Ends Encounter Rumours

“I was supposed to get down at Gangaram bus stop. I paid ₹30 for a ₹25 ticket. He still owes me ₹5,” the man told onlookers.

The standoff briefly disrupted traffic and drew attention from commuters and bystanders. A few passengers sided with the elderly man, while others urged him to move aside so the bus could continue its route. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens—some supporting the man’s insistence on accountability, others calling the protest excessive.

After a brief exchange, the conductor eventually handed back the ₹5, resolving the matter. The scene, though short-lived, reflected the growing frustration among passengers following the recent hike in RTC fares, which has made even small change disputes a flashpoint for anger.