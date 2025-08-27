Pathankot Flood Horror: Army’s Last-Second Rescue Before Building Crumbles

Pathankot (Punjab): In a breathtaking display of courage and skill, the Indian Army’s Aviation Wing carried out a high-risk rescue operation in Pathankot that has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Madhopur Headworks on the Ravi River, where a building surrounded by gushing floodwaters was on the verge of collapse. Trapped inside were several civilians along with 25 CRPF personnel, facing imminent danger.

According to officials, despite extreme weather conditions and dangerous flying circumstances, Army helicopters managed to land on the precarious building. Soldiers risked their lives, pulling out every stranded individual one by one. In a dramatic twist, the building collapsed into the raging waters just seconds after the last person was rescued.

The Army later shared videos of the operation on its official X and Instagram handles. The footage captures the helicopter landing on the unstable structure and the narrow window in which the mission was executed. Moments later, the building was seen being swallowed by floodwaters.

Officials described the operation as a testimony to “supreme flying skills and unmatched bravery.” The Army’s statement read: “Despite challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s quick and fearless response ensured that every life was saved. The building on which the helicopter had landed collapsed moments after evacuation, underscoring the timeliness and decisiveness of the mission.”

This extraordinary rescue stands as a living example of the Army’s motto: “Any Mission, Anytime, Anywhere.”