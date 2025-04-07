IPL 2025: Patidar and Kohli Fire RCB to 221/5 Against Mumbai Indians

Brisk half-centuries by skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a strong total of 221 for five against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first after being invited, Patidar led from the front with a scintillating 64 off just 32 balls, while Kohli anchored the innings with a classy 67 off 42 deliveries. Their efforts laid a solid foundation for the team.

Devdutt Padikkal also played a crucial role, adding a quick 37 off 22 balls, while Jitesh Sharma provided fireworks towards the end, smashing 40 off 19 balls after coming in during the 15th over.

Despite the onslaught, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer for MI, giving away just 29 runs in his four overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya picked up 2 wickets for 45 runs.

Brief Scores:

RCB – 221/5 in 20 overs

(Rajat Patidar 64, Virat Kohli 67, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Jitesh Sharma 40*; Hardik Pandya 2/45)

