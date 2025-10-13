Patient Dies Allegedly Due to Doctor’s Negligence in Medchal; Family Protests Turn Violent

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Nithin Hospital in Medchal district’s Keesara area after a man died allegedly due to medical negligence late on Sunday night. The incident triggered chaos as the deceased’s relatives vandalized hospital property, accusing doctors of carelessness.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Mahesh Yadav from Pagidipalli village in Yadadri district, had come to visit his relatives in Keesara for the Bodrai festival. On Sunday evening, he reportedly fell ill and was rushed to Nithin Hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital administered a few injections and began treatment, but Mahesh’s condition deteriorated rapidly.

Family members alleged that Mahesh became unresponsive soon after receiving the injections. When the situation worsened, the doctors advised shifting him to a higher facility, and he was immediately taken to Vijay Hospital in Nagaram. However, he succumbed on the way.

Enraged by the sudden death, Mahesh’s relatives gathered outside Nithin Hospital, accusing the doctors of negligence and demanding justice. In the heat of the moment, they reportedly damaged furniture, air conditioners, and other equipment inside the hospital premises.

Police from Keesara station rushed to the spot to control the situation and disperse the crowd. The protest led to a traffic jam for nearly a kilometer in the area. Despite repeated appeals from police officials, the agitated family members refused to calm down for some time.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the police are expected to register a case based on the complaint filed by the family. The situation in the area has now been brought under control.