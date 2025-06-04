Over 70 Patients Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning at Erragadda Mental Hospital

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, more than 70 patients at the Erragadda Government Mental Health Hospital fell ill on Tuesday due to suspected food poisoning, triggering a swift response from health authorities and district officials.

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep D Visits Hospital

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty visited the hospital to assess the situation and reviewed the ongoing treatment being provided to the affected patients. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the food contamination.

One Patient Dies, Two in Critical Condition

Among the patients, a mentally ill individual named Karan reportedly succumbed to complications arising from food poisoning. Two others who are in critical condition have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for advanced medical care.

Emergency Medical Teams Deployed from Osmania Hospital

A special medical team from Osmania Hospital was sent to the mental health facility to provide on-site treatment to 68 patients, ensuring immediate intervention and stabilisation of symptoms.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha Reviews Incident

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha took serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities. The health department has launched a probe into how such a large-scale food contamination occurred within a government facility.

Investigation Underway to Ascertain Cause

Authorities are now focusing on the food supply chain within the hospital, examining whether the contamination was due to negligence, unhygienic conditions, or any other lapse in protocol. Officials have assured the public that strict action will be taken based on the findings.