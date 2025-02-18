Broad Daylight Firing in Patna: Police Arrests 4 Criminals

Patna, Bihar – Four criminals who opened fire at a house in Patna’s Kankarbagh area in broad daylight were arrested following a 30-minute operation by local police and Bihar’s Special Task Force commandos on Tuesday. The dramatic incident occurred around 2 pm, triggering swift action from law enforcement.

Shootout and Arrests

Upon receiving information, Patna police and the Special Task Force (STF) immediately surrounded the area, cordoning off the house. A shootout ensued, and the four suspects were detained by the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awakash Kumar confirmed that there were four rounds of firing, but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The attack, according to the police, appears to be the result of a land dispute with the homeowner. Further details will emerge after interrogating the arrested men. However, some of the criminals managed to escape the scene.

“We are conducting raids at multiple locations to apprehend the remaining suspects. Dharmendra, one of the accused, has yet to be found,” said SSP Awakash Kumar. He reassured the public that the situation in the area had returned to normal.

Rising Concerns Over Law and Order

The daylight shooting has raised alarm over the growing audacity of criminals in Patna, something that hasn’t been witnessed in the city for years. This incident has also reignited discussions about the law-and-order situation in Bihar.

Sources suggest that the attack highlights a weakening grip of the police on criminal activity in the state, which is expected to provide ammunition to the Opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), to target the government on its handling of security issues.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition and RJD leader, accused the ruling government of failing to control crime in Bihar. “Crime is increasing day by day in the state. We have been saying that there isn’t a single day when more than 200 rounds of bullets are not fired in Bihar. Kidnappings are rampant, and people are tortured in police custody,” Yadav said.

The Opposition is likely to use this latest incident to continue pressing the government on its ability to maintain law and order. This comes after years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government of fostering a “Jungle Raj” environment in the state.

Conclusion

While the immediate situation has been brought under control, the growing concern over criminal activities in Patna and the state of Bihar may prompt further political and law enforcement responses in the coming days.