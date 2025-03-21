Patron of the India-NZ Business Council, Bhav Dhillon discusses meeting Aamir Khan and Bollywood’s collaboration with New Zealand

Bhav Dhillon, Patron of the India-NZ Business Council, recently opened up about his experiences meeting Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, and the increasing collaboration between Bollywood and New Zealand.

Bollywood’s Strong Connection with New Zealand

In a conversation with IANS, Dhillon highlighted how Bollywood has significantly impacted New Zealand, with several Indian films choosing the country as a shooting location.

“Bollywood and New Zealand have a very strong connection. Many Bollywood films have been shot in New Zealand, which is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Bollywood is an integral part of our relationship, and we want to encourage more Indian films to be shot there,” he said.

Meeting Aamir Khan: A Memorable Experience

Sharing his admiration for Aamir Khan, Dhillon described the Bollywood superstar as a man of the highest calibre.

“Every interaction with Aamir is truly invaluable. Our meeting went very well, and as always, it was a memorable experience,” he added.

Bollywood’s Role in Boosting New Zealand’s Economy

Dhillon emphasized that Bollywood’s presence in New Zealand is not just beneficial for the film industry but also contributes significantly to the local economy.

Stunning landscapes make New Zealand an ideal destination for Bollywood productions.

make New Zealand an ideal destination for Bollywood productions. Increased Bollywood presence boosts tourism and local businesses .

. The collaboration creates mutually beneficial opportunities between the two industries.

Rising Popularity of Bollywood in New Zealand

Bollywood’s audience in New Zealand is expanding beyond the Indian diaspora, attracting interest from diverse communities.

“New Zealand has a strong Indian diaspora, especially in Auckland, where 11% of the population is of Indian origin. However, Bollywood is no longer just for the Indian community; it is gaining mainstream popularity among locals. Even the Malaysian population in New Zealand loves Bollywood films,” Dhillon explained.

New Zealand Prime Minister’s Push for Bollywood Collaborations

On March 19, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, along with a delegation, met Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashutosh Gowariker to explore potential film destination partnerships.

The Prime Minister personally invited Bollywood filmmakers to consider New Zealand as a prime location for Indian productions.

Sharing a picture with Bollywood stars on social media, he wrote:

“The film scene brings money into our economy, which creates jobs and grows incomes – and I want to see more of that. So it was great to catch up with a few Bollywood stars to get their thoughts on what more we can do!”

With Bollywood’s growing global appeal, this partnership is expected to strengthen India-New Zealand ties while opening up new opportunities for filmmakers and businesses.