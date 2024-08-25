Pawan Kalyan meets Russian cosmonaut Korsakov, discusses space park in Andhra

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov and representatives of Space Kidz India on Sunday and discussed the possibility of establishing a space park in Andhra Pradesh to raise student awareness about space technology.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Science & Technology, met Korsakov and others at his residence in Hyderabad. He emphasised that advancements in space research could significantly benefit the nation.

Korsakov, who spent six months aboard the International Space Station, shared extensive insights into space exploration. Dr Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, and Yagna, COO of Space Kidz India, along with their representatives, were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the need for increasing awareness about space technology. He said the state government would encourage students to become scientists

Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and Environment, said that if the advancements in space research are used effectively, they can help in further progress of the nation. The actor-politician felt that awareness about space technology should be created among students.

The company representatives explained to Pawan Kalyan their research and also a satellite developed by them. The Deputy CM was informed about the functioning of the small satellite deployer made by the company. The representatives of Space Kidz told Pawan Kalyan that India does not have a space park, and it is only NASA in the US which has such a facility.

The Deputy CM responded positively when they said that if a space park is developed in Andhra Pradesh, it can help in creating awareness among students about space technology.

Pawan Kalyan felicitated Korsakov and presented him with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3. He enquired about the Russian cosmonaut’s experiences in space.

The Deputy Chief Minister also shared the recipe of choice Russian dishes prepared on the occasion.