Pawan Kalyan Orders Probe into Cinema Theatre Shutdown Call in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has ordered a thorough investigation to identify the forces behind the recent call for shutting down cinema theatres across the state.

Investigation Directed at Cinema Shutdown Organizers

Pawan Kalyan instructed Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh to probe the groups responsible for the shutdown call. He emphasized that if any leaders of Jana Sena are involved, strict action must be taken against them without hesitation.

Streamlining Cinema Theatre Management and Pricing

The Deputy Chief Minister issued several directives aimed at improving cinema theatre management. He called for monitoring and controlling the prices of food and beverages in theatres, pointing out that items like popcorn, soft drinks, and bottled water are being sold at prices higher than ticket costs.

Ticket Price Hike Requests to Be Routed Through Film Chamber of Commerce

Pawan Kalyan made it clear that any requests for increasing ticket prices for films—including his own upcoming movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’—should be submitted through the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce rather than by individual producers.

Shutdown Call Sparks Controversy Ahead of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Release

The shutdown call by a section of cinema theatre owners, demanding a higher profit share, created turmoil just days before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s movie on June 12. Following denials of involvement from two leading producers, Pawan Kalyan urged that all related requests and issues be channeled through official film industry bodies.

Allegations and Calls for Probe into Political and Producer Involvement

Pawan Kalyan and Kandula Durgesh discussed allegations that a Jana Sena leader and a film producer may have been behind the shutdown announcement. The deputy Chief minister demanded a probe to uncover the true motives behind the bandh, which caused unrest in the film industry.

Government to Ensure Healthy Environment for Film Industry

The government will communicate with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Producers’ Council, Movie Artists Association, and Directors’ Associations to ensure a supportive environment for the film business, free from threats and disruptions.

Focus on Quality Control and Fair Pricing in Cinemas

Pawan Kalyan stressed the need for regular monitoring of food quality and pricing in theatres, noting a monopoly over concessions in multiplexes and single-screen cinemas. He suggested that the Tax Department should also investigate this issue, as lowering prices could attract more audiences and boost tax revenue.

Comprehensive Film Development Policy in Progress

The Deputy Chief Minister asked the Cinematography Minister to gather suggestions from various film industry stakeholders to help formulate a comprehensive film development policy aimed at promoting the growth and welfare of the industry in Andhra Pradesh.