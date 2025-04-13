Pawan Kalyan Returns to Hyderabad After Son’s Injury in Singapore School Fire

Hyderabad: Popular actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan returned to India late Saturday night, April 12, along with his wife Anna Lezhneva and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich, following a recent fire accident at Mark’s school in Singapore.

A video capturing the emotional moment of Pawan Kalyan carrying his son Mark in his arms at the Hyderabad airport, with Anna walking beside them, has gone viral across social media platforms. The video has triggered a wave of relief and support from fans and followers, who had been concerned about the health of the young boy.

Mark Suffers Minor Injuries in Singapore School Fire

On April 9, Mark, aged 8, was caught in a major fire accident at his school in Singapore. He reportedly sustained minor injuries and experienced breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. The incident prompted Pawan Kalyan to immediately fly to Singapore to be with his son during the critical period.

Chiranjeevi Confirms Mark’s Recovery

On April 11, veteran actor and Pawan’s brother Chiranjeevi issued a statement confirming that Mark had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering well at home. The reassuring update brought relief to fans of the Kalyan family and the broader film and political communities.

Pawan Kalyan to Resume Political and Film Commitments

With Mark’s health improving, Pawan Kalyan is expected to resume his political responsibilities in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, he is also likely to rejoin the final shooting schedule of his much-awaited pan-India film, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu”, which is slated for a worldwide release on May 9, 2025.

The upcoming historical action drama has generated high anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting Pawan Kalyan’s return to the big screen. His dual roles as a political leader and film star continue to capture public attention across the country.