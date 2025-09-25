Pawan Kalyan’s OG is Original Giant Blockbuster, says Nani

Hyderabad: Telugu star Nani has showered praise on director Sujeeth’s eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘They call him OG’, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, calling the explosive action entertainer as the “Original Giant Blockbuster”.

Nani, who was among the first to watch the film, which has just released, took to his X timeline to shower praise. He wrote, “OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

The actor complimented actor Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth and music director Thaman saying the three unleashed a lot of fun. “@PawanKalyan sir @Sujeethsign @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash,” he wrote and congratulated actress Priyanka Mohan, editor Navin Nooli and the production house DVV Movies for the film.

Pawan Kalyan was not the only star to congratulate the unit of OG.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is also the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, took to his X timeline to register the manner the film was being celebrated.

He wrote, “Delighted to see Kalyan Babu being celebrated as THE OG – OJAS GHAMBEERA by everyone. Hearty congratulations to dear @PawanKalyan, @sujeethsign, Producer #Danayya, Kudos to @MusicThaman and the entire cast & crew on this grand success! @emraanhashmi @priyankaamohan @iam_arjundas @sriyareddy @DVVMovies @IamKalyanDasari.”

Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘They call him OG’, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film has hit screens almost a year later.