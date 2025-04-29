Pawan Kalyan’s Shocking Remark: If You Love Pakistan So Much, Go Live There

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a strong statement on Tuesday, asserting that individuals expressing support for Pakistan should move there, especially in light of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Condemning Support for Pakistan Amid Terror Attacks

Speaking at a Jana Sena Party event in Mangalagiri, Kalyan criticized individuals and leaders who allegedly express sympathy for Pakistan despite ongoing terror incidents.

“They are living in India but love Pakistan. If you have so much love for Pakistan, please go to Pakistan,” he said.

He particularly condemned those who questioned whether the terrorists asked the victims about their religion before killing them, while families of the victims claim they were targeted based on religion.

Jana Sena Pays Tribute to Terror Attack Victims

The event was organized to pay homage to those killed in the April 22 terror attack. Pawan Kalyan announced ₹50 lakh financial assistance from the party to the family of Madhusudhan Rao, a native of Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, who was one of the victims.

“What harm had Madhusudhan Rao done to anyone? He was killed just for visiting Kashmir with his family,” Kalyan said, recounting how the family felt Kashmir was a part of India and decided to visit.

Call for National Unity Against Terrorism

Kalyan stressed the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism, stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India and should not be used as a political issue.

“All Indians should speak in one voice when it comes to terrorism and national security. No one should speak for votes and seats on such matters,” he said.

“Hindus Have Only One Country”: Kalyan’s Emotional Appeal

He also made a passionate appeal concerning the security of Hindus, stating:

“Hindus have only one country, and if they are not allowed to live here, where would they go?”

Kalyan also emphasized the need for courage in speaking the truth and condemned the ridicule he faces for speaking on national and security issues.

Preparedness for National Crisis

The Deputy CM urged the public to stay alert and be prepared in case of a war-like situation, saying:

“If the country’s borders are not safe, it could have an impact everywhere. That’s why I speak for national security.”

He also asked citizens to actively counter any attempts to create communal discord.

“Satyameva Jayate Is Our Identity”

Concluding his address, Kalyan said: