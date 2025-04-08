Pawan Kalyan’s Son Mark Shankar Injured in Fire Accident at Singapore School

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, was seriously injured in a fire accident that occurred at his school in Singapore.

The incident has left the family and supporters deeply concerned, prompting the actor-turned-politician to alter his ongoing political tour to rush to his son’s side.

Fire Breaks Out at School in Singapore

According to initial reports, a fire broke out at the school where Mark Shankar, born to Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva on October 10, 2017, is currently studying. The child sustained serious injuries to his hands and legs, and is also battling complications due to smoke inhalation, affecting his lungs.

He is currently being treated in a Singapore hospital, and his condition is being closely monitored by medical professionals.

Pawan Kalyan to Visit Singapore After Alluri Tour

Pawan Kalyan, who is actively participating in the ‘Adivasi Thalli Path’ yatra in Alluri Seetharamaraju district, is expected to leave for Singapore immediately after completing his visit to the temple in Kuridi, Dumbriguda mandal and interacting with local residents.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Home Guard Dies After Bike Hit by Speeding Truck

Originally, he had plans to visit the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday and stay in Visakhapatnam for the next three days. However, the mishap involving his son has prompted a change in schedule.

Public Concern Grows

As news of the accident spread, fans and well-wishers took to social media to express concern and send prayers for the speedy recovery of Mark Shankar. Officials from the Andhra Pradesh government have also extended support to the Deputy CM and his family.