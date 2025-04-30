PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Struggling CSK

In a key Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings made one change, bringing in Suryansh Shedge to replace the injured Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, CSK decided to stick with their existing playing XI, making no changes.

CSK Face Must-Win Situation

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a desperate position, sitting at the bottom of the points table and facing the threat of elimination. Adding to their woes, CSK have lost their last four matches at home, increasing the pressure on MS Dhoni and his men to deliver a turnaround.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings:

MS Dhoni (C), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.