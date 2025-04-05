Peaceful Celebrations Ahead: Wine Shops Closed in Hyderabad for Sri Rama Navami

Hyderabad: In light of Sri Rama Navami celebrations, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has issued an official order. All wine shops in Hyderabad will remain closed on April 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. This decision has been made to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Reasons for Wine Shop Closure

The closure of wine shops is part of the measures to ensure peaceful Sri Rama Navami festivities in Hyderabad. The decision aims to maintain public order and prevent any unwanted incidents during the celebrations. The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is focused on safeguarding public safety and preventing any emergencies or disturbances.

Also Read; Young Man Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Refuses to Marry Him

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate Orders

The official orders issued by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate call for the closure of wine shops to preserve peace and order in public places during the Sri Rama Navami celebrations. This is a key step taken to protect the safety and rights of the public.

Public Alert

Citizens are advised to be cautious of this order and avoid visiting wine shops on April 6, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM. The Rachakonda Police has urged the public to comply with these instructions.