Unified Pension Scheme to Roll Out from April 1: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: The Central government is set to introduce the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from April 1, 2025, bringing significant financial security to 23 lakh employees. This scheme is aimed at ensuring a stable and predictable income post-retirement, addressing the concerns of employees who prefer a guaranteed pension over market-linked returns.

The UPS is designed as a hybrid model, incorporating elements from both the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the National Pension System (NPS).

Key Features of the Unified Pension Scheme

Guaranteed Pension Amount: Employees with at least 25 years of service will receive a fixed pension equal to 50% of their average basic salary from the last 12 months before retirement. Minimum Pension for Shorter Service Periods: Employees with 10 to 25 years of service will be eligible for a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month. Family Pension Benefits: In case of the pensioner’s demise, the family will be entitled to 60% of the last pension drawn. Option to Switch from NPS: Employees currently under the NPS will have the option to transition to the UPS. Hybrid Pension Model: Combines elements of the OPS (fully government-backed pensions) and the NPS (market-linked returns). No Market Risk: Unlike the NPS, which is subject to market fluctuations, the UPS offers a guaranteed pension payout.

Comparison: Unified Pension Scheme vs. NPS & OPS

Feature Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) National Pension System (NPS) Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Pension Guarantee 50% of last 12 months’ average salary Market-linked, no fixed pension Fixed pension with DA hikes Market Risk No Yes No Family Pension 60% of last pension drawn Based on NPS returns 50% of pension Government Contribution Yes Yes Fully government-funded Flexibility to Switch Yes, from NPS No Not applicable

Why is the Government Introducing the Unified Pension Scheme?

The NPS, introduced in 2004, replaced the OPS, offering market-based returns without a fixed pension guarantee. Over the years, government employees have raised concerns about the uncertainties of NPS, seeking a more stable post-retirement income. The Unified Pension Scheme aims to address these concerns while balancing the fiscal responsibilities of the government.

Impact on Employees & Financial Planning

Who Benefits the Most? Employees with 25+ years of service will benefit significantly due to the 50% guaranteed pension . Those with 10-25 years of service receive a minimum pension, ensuring financial stability.

Should You Switch to UPS? Employees seeking stable post-retirement income may prefer the UPS . Those comfortable with market risks might still opt for NPS for potentially higher returns .



Enrollment Process & Categories Covered

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has officially notified the operationalization of UPS under the NPS Regulations 2025. The enrollment process will begin April 1, 2025, covering three categories of Central government employees:

Existing Employees Under NPS: Employees in service as of April 1, 2025, covered under the NPS, can opt for the UPS. New Recruits Post-April 1, 2025: All new recruits joining Central government services after April 1, 2025, will be automatically enrolled in UPS. Retired Employees & Spouses: Employees who were under NPS and retired before March 31, 2025, can enroll in UPS. If the subscriber has passed away, the legally wedded spouse can opt for UPS.

How to Apply?

Enrollment and claim forms will be available online from April 1, 2025 , at https://npscra.nsdl.co.in

Employees must provide required documentation to complete their pension transition process.

Future Implications & State-Level Adoption