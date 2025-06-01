People with irritable bowel syndrome can find relief with Mediterranean diet: Study

A recent study conducted by researchers from Michigan Medicine, US, suggests that the Mediterranean diet may help ease symptoms in individuals suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)—a condition affecting an estimated 4–11% of the global population.

While medication exists, most patients prefer dietary interventions to manage their symptoms.

Low FODMAP: Effective But Restrictive

The low FODMAP diet is a commonly recommended approach for IBS and has shown improvement in symptoms in over half of those who try it. However, it’s restrictive, time-consuming, and may lead to nutrient deficiencies or disordered eating.

Also Read: Genelia Deshmukh wishes ‘little chaos’ Rahyl: Your love is big, your hugs are tight

In response, Michigan researchers had earlier developed a “FODMAP simple” approach that limits only the food groups most likely to trigger symptoms.

Study Compares Mediterranean and Low FODMAP Diets

In a new study published in Neurogastroenterology & Motility, participants were randomised into two groups: one following the Mediterranean diet, and the other on the low FODMAP diet.

Results showed:

73% of those on the Mediterranean diet experienced symptom relief

of those on the experienced symptom relief 81.8% of those on the low FODMAP diet saw symptom improvement

A Gentler, Healthier Option

Dr. Prashant Singh, lead author and gastroenterologist at Michigan Medicine, noted that restrictive diets like low FODMAP are not only hard to follow but also costly and potentially nutritionally unbalanced.

“The Mediterranean diet interested us as an alternative that is not an elimination diet and overcomes several of these limitations,” he said.

Mediterranean Diet: A Promising Alternative

Already known for its cardiovascular, cognitive, and general health benefits, the Mediterranean diet had shown mixed results in earlier IBS studies.

However, this study strengthens its case as a more sustainable, nutrient-rich dietary intervention.

Final Thoughts from Experts

Dr. William Chey, Chief of Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan, emphasized: