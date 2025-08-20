Hyderabad

Hyderabad Shock: Unknown Person Cuts Electric Wire During Ganesh Idol Procession in Khilwat, Leaves it Live

An incident that occurred during the Ganesh idol procession in Khilwat has left the public deeply concerned. According to reports, an unknown person cut an electric wire on the procession route and left it exposed.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 August 2025 - 18:10
Hyderabad Shock: Unknown Person Cuts Electric Wire During Ganesh Idol Procession in Khilwat, Leaves it Live
Hyderabad Shock: Unknown Person Cuts Electric Wire During Ganesh Idol Procession in Khilwat, Leaves it Live

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: An incident during the Ganesh idol procession in Khilwat has sparked concern among residents. According to reports, an unknown person cut a wire along the procession route and left it unattended. Although the wire was later found to be non-electric, the public questioned — what if it had been a live electric wire? Who would take responsibility if someone had received a shock or lost their life?

Eyewitnesses said the act reflects sheer negligence and endangers public safety. “This kind of irresponsible behavior cannot be ignored. It could have caused a tragedy,” a resident remarked.

Locals demanded that the authorities investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against such reckless acts to ensure safety during processions. Both the electricity department and police officials have been alerted and assured preventive measures.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 August 2025 - 18:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button