Hyderabad Shock: Unknown Person Cuts Electric Wire During Ganesh Idol Procession in Khilwat, Leaves it Live

Hyderabad: An incident during the Ganesh idol procession in Khilwat has sparked concern among residents. According to reports, an unknown person cut a wire along the procession route and left it unattended. Although the wire was later found to be non-electric, the public questioned — what if it had been a live electric wire? Who would take responsibility if someone had received a shock or lost their life?

Eyewitnesses said the act reflects sheer negligence and endangers public safety. “This kind of irresponsible behavior cannot be ignored. It could have caused a tragedy,” a resident remarked.

Locals demanded that the authorities investigate the matter thoroughly and take strict action against such reckless acts to ensure safety during processions. Both the electricity department and police officials have been alerted and assured preventive measures.