Pet Basheerabad Student Suicide: Uncle Taken into Custody

Hyderabad: Police in Pet Basheerabad are investigating the tragic suicide of an intermediate student, with her uncle, Srinivas, taken into custody in connection with the case.

The 17-year-old girl ended her life on Friday, leaving behind a note in which she accused Srinivas of harassing her over a financial dispute. According to the letter, her father, who passed away six months ago, had left behind a loan with 5 Star Finance. After his death, the finance company began pressuring Srinivas to clear the debt.

The girl wrote that her uncle had been demanding documents from her family to settle the dues, which left her feeling humiliated and trapped. In her note, she expressed despair, saying, “Every day we are losing our reputation. My mother alone has not repaid so many debts. That is why I am dying.”

Following the discovery of the letter, police arrested Srinivas and registered a case based on the allegations. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to determine the exact circumstances that led to the girl’s death.