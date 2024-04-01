Pan India

Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced on April 1, here are the details

Today, government oil companies have released the updated prices of petrol and diesel across various cities in India. The new rates, effective from 6 am, reflect a mixed trend with some states witnessing a decrease while others experiencing a slight increase in fuel prices.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced on April 1, here are the details
Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced on April 1, here are the details

Hyderabad: Today, government oil companies have released the updated prices of petrol and diesel across various cities in India. The new rates, effective from 6 am, reflect a mixed trend with some states witnessing a decrease while others experiencing a slight increase in fuel prices.

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection
EC seized Rs 1,760 crore in five poll-bound states in 2023, seven times up from 2018

In metropolitan cities, the price of petrol in the national capital, Delhi, has been reduced to Rs 94.72 per liter from the previous Rs 96.72 per liter. Similarly, diesel now costs Rs 87.62 per liter in Delhi, down from Rs 89.62 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 104.21 per liter, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata, and Rs 100.75 per liter in Chennai. Diesel prices in Mumbai stand at Rs 92.15 per liter, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 92.34 per liter in Chennai.

Notably, several states have witnessed a decline in petrol and diesel prices. In Bihar, petrol now costs Rs 106.81 per liter (a decrease of 36 paise), while diesel is priced at Rs 93.55 per liter (a decrease of 34 paise). Maharashtra has also seen a reduction, with petrol now priced at Rs 104.02 per liter and diesel at Rs 90.56 per liter.

However, certain states have experienced an increase in fuel prices. Among them are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

For detailed city-wise petrol and diesel prices on April 1, refer to the following table:

CityPetrolDiesel
NoidaRs 94.66Rs 87.76
GurugramRs 94.98Rs 87.85
LucknowRs 94.79Rs 87.92
ChandigarhRs 94.24Rs 82.40
JaipurRs 104.88Rs 90.36
PatnaRs 105.53Rs 92.37
HyderabadRs 107.41Rs 95.65
BengaluruRs 99.84Rs 85.92

Several factors influence the pricing of petrol and diesel in India, including crude oil prices, exchange rates, taxes, refining costs, and demand fluctuations.

Consumers can also obtain the latest petrol and diesel rates in their respective cities through SMS services provided by Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL.

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, consumers are advised to stay updated with the latest developments to manage their expenses effectively.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button