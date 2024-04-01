Petrol and Diesel Fresh Prices Announced on April 1, here are the details

Hyderabad: Today, government oil companies have released the updated prices of petrol and diesel across various cities in India. The new rates, effective from 6 am, reflect a mixed trend with some states witnessing a decrease while others experiencing a slight increase in fuel prices.

In metropolitan cities, the price of petrol in the national capital, Delhi, has been reduced to Rs 94.72 per liter from the previous Rs 96.72 per liter. Similarly, diesel now costs Rs 87.62 per liter in Delhi, down from Rs 89.62 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 104.21 per liter, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata, and Rs 100.75 per liter in Chennai. Diesel prices in Mumbai stand at Rs 92.15 per liter, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 92.34 per liter in Chennai.

Notably, several states have witnessed a decline in petrol and diesel prices. In Bihar, petrol now costs Rs 106.81 per liter (a decrease of 36 paise), while diesel is priced at Rs 93.55 per liter (a decrease of 34 paise). Maharashtra has also seen a reduction, with petrol now priced at Rs 104.02 per liter and diesel at Rs 90.56 per liter.

However, certain states have experienced an increase in fuel prices. Among them are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

For detailed city-wise petrol and diesel prices on April 1, refer to the following table:

City Petrol Diesel Noida Rs 94.66 Rs 87.76 Gurugram Rs 94.98 Rs 87.85 Lucknow Rs 94.79 Rs 87.92 Chandigarh Rs 94.24 Rs 82.40 Jaipur Rs 104.88 Rs 90.36 Patna Rs 105.53 Rs 92.37 Hyderabad Rs 107.41 Rs 95.65 Bengaluru Rs 99.84 Rs 85.92

Several factors influence the pricing of petrol and diesel in India, including crude oil prices, exchange rates, taxes, refining costs, and demand fluctuations.

Consumers can also obtain the latest petrol and diesel rates in their respective cities through SMS services provided by Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL.

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, consumers are advised to stay updated with the latest developments to manage their expenses effectively.