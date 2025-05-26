Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 26, 2025: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India revise petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 AM, reflecting global crude oil price changes and currency fluctuations. These updates ensure transparency and allow consumers to make informed decisions.
City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 26, 2025
Here’s a look at the latest petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:
|City
|Petrol (₹/L)
|Diesel (₹/L)
|New Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
|Mumbai
|104.21
|92.15
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Chennai
|100.75
|92.34
|Ahmedabad
|94.49
|90.17
|Bengaluru
|102.92
|89.02
|Hyderabad
|107.46
|95.70
|Jaipur
|104.72
|90.21
|Lucknow
|94.69
|87.80
|Pune
|104.04
|90.57
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|82.45
|Indore
|106.48
|91.88
|Patna
|105.58
|93.80
|Surat
|95.00
|89.00
|Nashik
|95.50
|89.50
Why Fuel Prices Vary Across Cities
Fuel prices differ from state to state due to local taxes, transportation costs, and state-specific VAT rates. Since May 2022, prices have remained largely stable following tax reductions by both central and state governments.
Key Factors Influencing Petrol and Diesel Prices in India
1. Global Crude Oil Prices
India imports most of its crude oil. Any fluctuations in international crude prices directly impact domestic fuel prices.
2. Currency Exchange Rates
The INR-USD exchange rate plays a major role. A weaker rupee increases the cost of oil imports, pushing fuel prices higher.
3. Central and State Taxes
A significant portion of petrol and diesel prices consists of excise duty and VAT, which vary across states.
4. Refining and Transportation Costs
Refining crude oil into usable fuel involves costs that depend on crude quality and refinery efficiency.
5. Market Demand
Higher demand, especially during festivals or travel seasons, can lead to price hikes due to increased consumption.
How to Check Daily Fuel Prices via SMS
Consumers can stay updated with daily petrol and diesel prices through SMS:
- Indian Oil (IOCL): Type
RSP <City Code>and send to 9224992249
- BPCL Customers: Send
RSPto 9223112222
- HPCL Customers: Text
HPPRICEto 9222201122