Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 26, 2025: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India revise petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 AM, reflecting global crude oil price changes and currency fluctuations. These updates ensure transparency and allow consumers to make informed decisions.

City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Prices on May 26, 2025

Here’s a look at the latest petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

City Petrol (₹/L) Diesel (₹/L) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.69 87.80 Pune 104.04 90.57 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Indore 106.48 91.88 Patna 105.58 93.80 Surat 95.00 89.00 Nashik 95.50 89.50

Why Fuel Prices Vary Across Cities

Fuel prices differ from state to state due to local taxes, transportation costs, and state-specific VAT rates. Since May 2022, prices have remained largely stable following tax reductions by both central and state governments.

Key Factors Influencing Petrol and Diesel Prices in India

1. Global Crude Oil Prices

India imports most of its crude oil. Any fluctuations in international crude prices directly impact domestic fuel prices.

2. Currency Exchange Rates

The INR-USD exchange rate plays a major role. A weaker rupee increases the cost of oil imports, pushing fuel prices higher.

3. Central and State Taxes

A significant portion of petrol and diesel prices consists of excise duty and VAT, which vary across states.

4. Refining and Transportation Costs

Refining crude oil into usable fuel involves costs that depend on crude quality and refinery efficiency.

5. Market Demand

Higher demand, especially during festivals or travel seasons, can lead to price hikes due to increased consumption.

How to Check Daily Fuel Prices via SMS

Consumers can stay updated with daily petrol and diesel prices through SMS: