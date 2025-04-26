Business
Petrol & Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Your City – April 26, 2025
As of April 26, 2025, fuel prices across major Indian cities remain steady, with no changes reported since the last revision. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust fuel prices daily at 6 AM based on global crude oil price fluctuations, exchange rates, and local taxes.
City-wise Petrol and Diesel Prices
|City
|Petrol (₹/L)
|Diesel (₹/L)
|New Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
|Mumbai
|104.21
|92.15
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Chennai
|100.75
|92.34
|Ahmedabad
|94.49
|90.17
|Bengaluru
|102.92
|89.02
|Hyderabad
|107.46
|95.70
|Jaipur
|104.72
|90.21
|Lucknow
|94.69
|87.80
|Pune
|104.04
|90.57
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|82.45
|Indore
|106.48
|91.88
|Patna
|105.58
|93.80
|Surat
|95.00
|89.00
|Nashik
|95.50
|89.50
Factors Influencing Fuel Prices
- Crude Oil Prices: Global crude oil price fluctuations directly impact domestic fuel costs.
- Exchange Rates: A weaker Indian Rupee against the US Dollar can lead to higher fuel prices.
- Taxes: Central and state taxes constitute a significant portion of the final fuel price.
- Refining and Distribution Costs: Expenses incurred during refining and distribution affect the retail price.
- Demand and Supply: Market demand and supply dynamics play a role in determining fuel prices.
How to Check Fuel Prices via SMS
- Indian Oil (IOC): Send an SMS with the city code followed by “RSP” to 9224992249.
- Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Send “RSP” to 9223112222.
- Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): Send “HP Price” to 9222201122.
Please note that fuel prices are subject to change based on various factors. It’s advisable to check the latest rates regularly.