Petrol & Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Your City – April 26, 2025

As of April 26, 2025, fuel prices across major Indian cities remain steady, with no changes reported since the last revision. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust fuel prices daily at 6 AM based on global crude oil price fluctuations, exchange rates, and local taxes.

City-wise Petrol and Diesel Prices

City Petrol (₹/L) Diesel (₹/L) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.69 87.80 Pune 104.04 90.57 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Indore 106.48 91.88 Patna 105.58 93.80 Surat 95.00 89.00 Nashik 95.50 89.50

Factors Influencing Fuel Prices

Crude Oil Prices : Global crude oil price fluctuations directly impact domestic fuel costs.

: Global crude oil price fluctuations directly impact domestic fuel costs. Exchange Rates : A weaker Indian Rupee against the US Dollar can lead to higher fuel prices.

: A weaker Indian Rupee against the US Dollar can lead to higher fuel prices. Taxes : Central and state taxes constitute a significant portion of the final fuel price.

: Central and state taxes constitute a significant portion of the final fuel price. Refining and Distribution Costs : Expenses incurred during refining and distribution affect the retail price.

: Expenses incurred during refining and distribution affect the retail price. Demand and Supply: Market demand and supply dynamics play a role in determining fuel prices.

How to Check Fuel Prices via SMS

Also Read: Indian Stock Markets End Week in Green Despite Geopolitical Tensions

Indian Oil (IOC) : Send an SMS with the city code followed by “RSP” to 9224992249.

: Send an SMS with the city code followed by “RSP” to 9224992249. Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) : Send “RSP” to 9223112222.

: Send “RSP” to 9223112222. Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): Send “HP Price” to 9222201122.

Please note that fuel prices are subject to change based on various factors. It’s advisable to check the latest rates regularly.