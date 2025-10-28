Petrol Pump Worker Undergoes Robotic Kidney Transplant at Kamineni Hospitals

• First-ever robotic kidney transplant at Kamineni Hospitals

• Less pain, faster recovery than conventional surgery

• Unmatched precision with the CMR Robotic System

• World’s first kidney transplant using CMR Surgical Robot

Hyderabad: Mr. Ranga Reddy, a 45-year-old petrol pump worker, who had been battling chronic kidney disease caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure, received a new lease of life through a robotic kidney transplant at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar. This marks the first-ever kidney transplant using the CMR surgical robot, not only at Kamineni but also the first such procedure globally, according to the hospital’s doctors. Senior Consultant Urologist, Transplant and Robotic Surgeon Dr. V. Suryaprakash shared details about the case.

“The patient’s kidneys were completely damaged due to prolonged hypertension. He had been on dialysis and registered with Jeevandhan, the state organ donation program. Once a compatible kidney became available, we decided to perform the transplant at Kamineni Hospitals. Instead of a traditional open surgery, which involves a large incision and higher risk of complications, we opted for a robot-assisted kidney transplant using the CMR Surgical Robot. The procedure was successfully completed with excellent precision. This is the first kidney transplant worldwide using the CMR system.”

Explaining the benefits of robotic surgery, Dr. Suryaprakash added, “Robotic procedures require much smaller incisions, cause minimal tissue damage, and result in very little blood loss. The robotic arms provide 100% accuracy and are sterilized before every procedure, greatly reducing the risk of infections. Patients experience less pain, recover faster, and can resume their daily activities much sooner. This approach is particularly beneficial for obese patients.”

Describing the technology, he said, “The CMR Versus Surgical Robot at Kamineni Hospitals is one of the most advanced robotic systems in the world. It enables surgeons to perform complex procedures like radical prostatectomy, radical cystoprostatectomy, intracorporeal urinary diversion, pyeloplasty, and partial nephrectomy with unmatched precision and safety.”

Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician Dr. A. Santosh Kumar emphasized the importance of awareness about hypertension “High blood pressure is often a silent killer that damages organs over time, especially the kidneys. Robotic transplant surgery offers significant benefits, faster recovery, minimal hospital stay, and reduced risk of infection. While open surgery patients typically stay for over 10 days, those undergoing robotic surgery can walk the next day and be discharged within five days. It’s a major step forward in kidney care.”

The successful robotic kidney transplant at Kamineni Hospitals stands as a milestone in medical innovation, opening new possibilities for precision-driven, minimally invasive organ transplants in India and across the globe.