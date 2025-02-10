PGTI Players Championship 2025 to Begin on Feb 11 with Rs 1 Crore Prize Purse

Tournament to be Held at Tollygunge Club in Kolkata

Kolkata: The PGTI Players Championship will kick off at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata from February 11 to 14, marking the start of the 2025 PGTI season. The tournament, which offers a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, will be followed by the Pro-Am event on February 15.

For more details: https://x.com/MunsifNews24x7

A Strong Field of 124 Players

The tournament will feature 124 players, including 121 professionals and three amateurs. Among the prominent Indian professionals participating are SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Chikkarangappa, Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, defending champion Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan, and Udayan Mane.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Calls Delhi Capitals One of the Favourites to Win WPL 2025

International Competitors

The tournament will also see international competitors, including Bangladeshi players Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Md Somrat Sikdar, Md Muaj, Md Razu, Md Solayeman, and Md Sajib Ali. Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, and Nepal’s Subash Tamang will also be participating.

Local Talent from Kolkata

In addition to SSP Chawrasia, several Kolkata-based professionals will compete, including Shankar Das, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, Indrajit Bhalotia, Feroz Ali Mollah, and Karan Verma. The three Kolkata-based amateurs participating are Varish Mohta, Suveer Kapoor, and Anshul Mishra.

Tollygunge Club’s Role in the Tournament

Harmander Bindra, Golf Captain of Tollygunge Club, expressed pride in hosting the prestigious event for the fourth consecutive year. He emphasized the club’s commitment to providing an excellent platform for professionals, aspiring talents, and rookies alike. The tournament will feature top-notch playing conditions, with greens rolling true and fairways in excellent shape.

Excitement for the 2025 PGTI Season

Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, expressed enthusiasm for the season-opener, highlighting the impressive field and the potential for a thrilling contest. He also welcomed the Qualifying School graduates, who earned their PGTI cards through the competitive tournament over the past few weeks.

“We’re looking forward to another year of intense competition,” Johl said, “and we are excited to see what this season holds.”