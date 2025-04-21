Using Phone in the Toilet Could Be a Health Disaster – Doctors Warn It May Lead to Piles!

Hyderabad: Taking your mobile phone into the toilet and spending extended periods scrolling through social media may seem like a harmless habit, but health experts are raising alarms about its hidden dangers.

Doctors say sitting on the toilet for more than 25-30 minutes — a common scenario when using phones — can have serious health consequences. According to Dr. Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine specialist, prolonged sitting puts constant pressure on the anal nerves, increasing the risk of swelling, irritation, and even piles.

Experts further warn that mobile usage in the toilet distracts the brain, preventing it from recognizing signals from the digestive system. This can interfere with the body’s natural bowel movements, potentially leading to constipation, bloating, and other gastrointestinal issues.

Beyond physical strain, the hygiene risks are also alarming. Research shows that toilets are breeding grounds for bacteria, many of which can transfer onto your phone. When that phone comes into contact with your face or mouth, it may lead to skin infections, stomach problems, or even viral illnesses.

Tips for Healthy Toilet Habits:

Limit your toilet time to 5–10 minutes.

Avoid straining; let the process be natural.

Use a footstool to mimic a squatting position for better results.

Stay hydrated and eat fiber-rich foods.

Most importantly, keep your phone outside and stay focused on one task at a time.

Medical professionals suggest rethinking your toilet routine — not just for better digestion, but for overall health and hygiene.