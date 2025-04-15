PhonePe Launches UPI Circle Feature to Simplify Digital Payments

In a move to make digital payments more inclusive and user-friendly, fintech giant PhonePe has launched its latest feature — UPI Circle. This new functionality allows users to create a group of trusted contacts, such as family or friends, and authorize UPI payments on their behalf, even if those individuals do not have a bank account linked to UPI.

This feature, already available on Google Pay (GPay), is expected to significantly help those with limited access to traditional banking services.

What is UPI Circle and How Does It Work?

UPI Circle allows a primary user to build a circle of trusted people by sharing their UPI ID or QR code. Once the invitation is accepted, secondary users can use the primary user’s bank account for transactions, but with full authorization and control remaining in the hands of the primary user.

Also Read: Scammers Target Government Employee: A Shocking Rs 2 Lakh Lost in a Fake Bank Call!

Key Features of UPI Circle:

Add Trusted Contacts: Create a circle by adding family or friends using their UPI ID or scanning a QR code.

Create a circle by adding family or friends using their UPI ID or scanning a QR code. Authorize Payments: Primary users can approve or deny payment requests.

Primary users can approve or deny payment requests. Track Expenses: Maintain a complete transaction history for transparency.

Maintain a complete transaction history for transparency. Full Control: Add or remove secondary users at any time.

How to Use UPI Circle on PhonePe

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using UPI Circle on the PhonePe app:

Step 1:

Open the PhonePe app and select the ‘Enable UPI Circle’ option on the home screen.

Step 2:

Tap ‘Invite Secondary Contact’ and either scan their QR code or enter their UPI ID manually.

Step 3:

The invited contact will receive a request and must accept the invitation to join the UPI Circle.

Step 4:

Once accepted, the secondary user can select the primary user’s account and begin making payments (subject to the primary user’s authorization).

Why UPI Circle Matters

This innovation is a game-changer for:

Senior citizens who may struggle with digital payments.

who may struggle with digital payments. Teenagers or dependents without active bank accounts.

without active bank accounts. Low-income or rural users with limited access to digital banking.

By giving one user the ability to manage and monitor others’ transactions, PhonePe aims to promote secure, collaborative financial ecosystems within households and communities.

About PhonePe Group

Founded in India, PhonePe is one of the country’s leading digital payment platforms. As of March 2025, PhonePe boasts:

Over 600 million registered users

A merchant network of 40 million+

More than 330 million transactions processed daily

Final Thoughts

With UPI Circle, PhonePe is not just keeping pace with digital innovation but also expanding access to financial tools for users across India. The company’s goal of inclusivity is taking shape through features that simplify transactions while offering complete control and security to users.

🔍 SEO Keywords:

#PhonePeUPICircle

#PhonePeNewFeature

#DigitalPaymentsIndia

#UPICircleExplained

#UPIPaymentsWithoutBankAccount

#PhonePe2025

#HowToUseUPICircle

#SecureUPITransactions

#PhonePeVsGooglePay

#FintechIndia

Let me know if you’d like a carousel/social post version too!