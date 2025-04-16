PhonePe Launches UPI Circle: A Game-Changer for Group Payments and Transactions

In a significant development in India’s digital payment landscape, PhonePe has introduced a new feature called UPI Circle to simplify and enhance the way users interact with UPI. This innovative feature is designed to make group transactions—such as bill splitting, rent collection, and tracking shared expenses—easier and more organized for users.

What is PhonePe UPI Circle?

PhonePe’s UPI Circle allows users to create private groups known as ‘Circles.’ These Circles are essentially trusted networks within which users can manage UPI payments effortlessly. Whether it’s friends, family members, roommates, or any close contacts, users can now interact and conduct financial transactions within a specific Circle.

The feature is aimed at providing a more seamless and collaborative approach to handling group payments directly through the PhonePe app, making it easier to track shared expenses and settle payments within a group.

How to Use PhonePe UPI Circle: Step-By-Step Guide

Using the PhonePe UPI Circle is simple. Here’s how you can get started:

Step 1: Ensure your PhonePe app is updated to the latest version from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the PhonePe app and navigate to the UPI tab on the home screen.

Step 3: Look for the new UPI Circle option and tap on ‘Create’ to start a new Circle.

Step 4: Give your Circle a relevant name, such as “Flatmates,” “Trip Fund,” or anything that suits your group’s purpose.

Step 5: Invite people from your contact list who use PhonePe. Each invited member will receive a notification to join the Circle.

Step 6: Once all members have joined, you can begin sending or requesting money, splitting bills, and tracking payments within the Circle.

Step 7: The Circle dashboard offers a comprehensive view of transactions, pending requests, transaction history, and balances, helping users stay on top of their finances.

Features of PhonePe UPI Circle

PhonePe UPI Circle comes with a range of features designed to enhance user experience and improve security. Some of the standout features include:

Security: The feature is embedded with enhanced security measures, ensuring that group payments are conducted in a safe and seamless environment.

User Control: The feature allows users to manage their transactions with greater control, keeping track of shared expenses and simplifying group payments.

User-Friendly Interface: The Circle feature has been designed with a clean and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to navigate and use.

The introduction of UPI Circle reflects PhonePe’s ongoing commitment to innovating and enhancing India’s digital payment system, offering users a more organized and collaborative way to manage their finances.

With the growing popularity of UPI-based payments in India, PhonePe’s new feature is expected to make group payments much more convenient, further establishing its position as one of the leading digital payment platforms in the country.