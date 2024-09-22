Photography in the Grand Mosque: 4 Key Restrictions

Riyadh: With the widespread use of smartphones, the trend of taking photos, selfies, and videos at sacred sites has increased. In this regard, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued four important rules for photography in the Grand Mosque, aimed at preventing potential disruptions to the worship of pilgrims and worshippers.

According to the statement from the ministry, the following restrictions have been imposed on those taking photographs:

1. Stay Away from Visitor Pathways: It is essential to remain away from the pathways used by visitors while taking photos.

2. Respect Privacy: Avoid taking pictures that may infringe on the privacy of others.

3. Obtain Permission: Make an effort to seek permission before photographing others.

4. Complete Photography Promptly: Ensure that the photography process is completed quickly to allow more time for remembrance and worship.

The ministry emphasized that stopping in the pathways to take pictures can increase congestion, causing discomfort for others. These restrictions aim to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all visitors.