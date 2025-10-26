Pi Health Launches ‘Healing Orbit’ — A Virtual Support Community for Cancer Patients

Hyderabad: In a unique blend of sports and social awareness, Pi Health Cancer Hospital organized a special badminton tournament titled “Play for Pink” at A-Zone, Kondapur, on Sunday. The event aimed to raise awareness about cancer and celebrate a major milestone in the hospital’s ongoing initiative to screen 10,000 people for cancer — of which 2,000 screenings have already been completed, with a strong focus on breast cancer detection among women.

As part of the initiative, Pi Health also launched “Healing Orbit”, a virtual community platform designed to support cancer patients and their families. Recognizing that many patients face emotional, financial, and informational challenges during treatment, Healing Orbit seeks to provide a safe online space where patients and caregivers can connect, share experiences, seek advice, and find strength. The hospital will also offer active support to members who reach out through this network.

Speaking at the event, hospital representatives highlighted Pi Health’s broader awareness strategy built around the four Cs — Clinicians, Colleges, Corporates, and Community. By engaging these key sectors, the hospital aims to spread knowledge about cancer prevention and care across every segment of society.

Chief guests at the tournament included Dr. S. Raghurami Reddy, Surgical Oncologist at Pi Health Cancer Hospital; Venkatesh Chari, Principal of Pragya Degree and PG College; Chaitanya Kanti, Vice President – HR at Smart IMS Inc.; and Chennamohan, General Secretary of the Padmasali Welfare Association, Ameenpur Mandal.

The hospital emphasized that the Play for Pink campaign symbolizes more than just a sports event — it represents a commitment to accessible, affordable, and globally standardized cancer care. Pi Health continues to adopt evidence-based medical protocols, utilize cutting-edge technology, and follow a patient-centered approach to ensure world-class treatment outcomes at reasonable costs.

The event concluded with the hospital extending gratitude to all participants, players, and guests who contributed to the success of the initiative. “Play for Pink is not just about badminton — it’s about spreading hope, awareness, and strength in the ongoing fight against cancer,” said hospital officials.