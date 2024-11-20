Piles of Garbage in Hyderabad’s Kalapathar Raise Health Concerns

Hyderabad: While the Telangana government aims to position Hyderabad as a global city, poor sanitation in some parts of the city, especially in the old city area, is causing significant health issues. Residents of Kalapathar have raised alarms about piles of uncollected garbage and stagnant drainage, which have led to unsanitary conditions and a growing health risk in the locality.

Garbage Collection Issues Persist in Kalapathar

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had implemented a door-to-door waste collection system using auto-trolleys to improve sanitation across the city. However, despite this initiative, large heaps of garbage continue to accumulate in many areas, particularly in Kalapathar. The absence of a proper waste disposal system has left the area struggling with uncollected trash.

Health Risks from Uncollected Waste

The growing piles of garbage in Kalapathar are not only an eyesore but have also led to an unbearable foul smell, making life difficult for both residents and passers-by. Shopkeepers in the area have voiced their concerns, stating that the unhygienic conditions are adversely affecting their businesses. With diseases and infections on the rise, the lack of a proper waste management system is worsening the public health situation.

Locals Demand Immediate Action

Despite multiple complaints to local corporators, residents say that no significant action has been taken to address the issue. Many locals are calling for the reintroduction of garbage pits to help manage waste and reduce the spread of disease. They have urged the Hyderabad Mayor and GHMC Commissioner to take immediate steps to ensure that proper waste disposal is implemented, and the sanitation services are improved.

The Need for Urgent Solutions

The current state of sanitation in Kalapathar underscores the urgent need for a proper waste management strategy to prevent further health risks. As Hyderabad strives to become a modern, clean city, addressing these sanitation issues in the old city areas is crucial. Failure to take action could reverse the progress made so far and threaten the public health of residents.