Pixel Perfection at a Lower Price – Google Pixel 9 Deal You Can’t Miss
If you've been holding off on upgrading your smartphone, now could be the perfect time to buy the Google Pixel 9. Flipkart is currently offering a limited-time discount of up to ₹15,000, making this flagship device significantly more affordable.
Google Pixel 9 Flipkart Deal Breakdown
Originally priced at ₹79,999, the Google Pixel 9 is now available on Flipkart at a flat ₹5,000 price cut, bringing the cost down to ₹74,999.
In addition to the base discount:
- You can get an extra ₹10,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions.
- Exchange offers are available, allowing you to reduce the final price even further by trading in your old smartphone.
Google Pixel 9 Specifications and Features
The Pixel 9 comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 2700 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering solid durability.
Performance & Battery
- Processor: Tensor G4 chip
- RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage
- Battery: 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging
Camera Setup
- Rear Camera: Dual setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 48MP ultrawide lens
- Front Camera: 10.5MP shooter for selfies and video calls
These premium specs make the Pixel 9 ideal for power users, photography enthusiasts, and those seeking stock Android experiences.
How to Avail the Google Pixel 9 Discount on Flipkart
- Visit the Google Pixel 9 product page on Flipkart.
- Select your preferred variant and click on “Buy Now.”
- Use an HDFC Bank credit card at checkout to get an instant ₹10,000 discount.
- Optionally, apply an exchange offer to get additional savings.
- Complete your payment and enjoy the savings on your new Pixel 9.