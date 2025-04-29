Pixel Perfection at a Lower Price – Google Pixel 9 Deal You Can’t Miss

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your smartphone, now could be the perfect time to buy the Google Pixel 9. Flipkart is currently offering a limited-time discount of up to ₹15,000, making this flagship device significantly more affordable.

Google Pixel 9 Flipkart Deal Breakdown

Originally priced at ₹79,999, the Google Pixel 9 is now available on Flipkart at a flat ₹5,000 price cut, bringing the cost down to ₹74,999.

In addition to the base discount:

You can get an extra ₹10,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions.

on transactions. Exchange offers are available, allowing you to reduce the final price even further by trading in your old smartphone.

Google Pixel 9 Specifications and Features

The Pixel 9 comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 2700 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering solid durability.

Performance & Battery

Processor : Tensor G4 chip

: Tensor G4 chip RAM & Storage : Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

: Up to and Battery: 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Camera Setup

Rear Camera : Dual setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 48MP ultrawide lens

: Dual setup featuring a and a Front Camera: 10.5MP shooter for selfies and video calls

These premium specs make the Pixel 9 ideal for power users, photography enthusiasts, and those seeking stock Android experiences.

How to Avail the Google Pixel 9 Discount on Flipkart