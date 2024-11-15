PKL Season 11: ‘Pressure is nothing but talk’, feels Dabang Delhi star Ashu Malik after strong start

Noida: Fresh off becoming the first raider to complete 100 raid points in PKL Season 11, Dabang Delhi K.C.’s star raider Ashu Malik shared insights into his remarkable journey and mindset. The talented raider dismissed the notion of pressure affecting his game, stating firmly, “Pressure is nothing but talk. I enter matches completely fresh-minded.”

Malik credits his improvement this season to intensive training camps and focused skill development under the tutelage of head coach Joginder Narwal. “The practice in camp has been excellent, and the coach has helped improve many skills,” he said.

“He has played several PKL seasons himself, and except for the new players, he has played alongside most of our young players. He knows each player’s weaknesses and techniques.” This unique player-turned-coach perspective has proven especially beneficial, as Joginder’s firsthand understanding of the game allows him to communicate strategies more effectively to his squad.

In their last outing against the defending champions Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C. scored 15 points in the final 10 minutes to seal a well-earned tie. Speaking about his team’s strong showing, Malik highlighted their resilience by saying, “Initially, their defense put pressure on us… but we knew we had to break their lead. We tried in every raid.” He praised the team’s collective effort, noting how they found their rhythm after the initial minutes.

Exuding confidence in his team’s current form ahead of the match against Bengaluru Bulls, Malik added, “The team’s morale is very high right now, and we’ve been in great rhythm for the last three matches… All twelve teams are evenly matched and anyone can defeat anyone. You’ve seen matches where teams at the bottom of the table have beaten those at the top. So I am glad that we are still in the mix.”