Placement drive for SSC, ITI & Diploma students at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Training and placement Cell of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Vision India Pvt. Limited is conducting a placement drive on May 08, 2024, for MANUU & other than MANUU students.

According to Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Director, Training & Placement, the drive will be held at the polytechnic building of the university at 10 am. Students of MANUU and other schools & colleges who have completed SSC, ITI or Polytechnic in 2023-24 can participate in the job fair.

For more details contact Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan (9848171044), Sameer Pasha (9700064077) and Pradeep (8960363488).