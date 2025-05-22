Plane Crash in San Diego Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction, Homes and Cars Ablaze

San Diego, California – A Cessna 550 jet crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego during the early hours of Thursday morning, causing widespread destruction, fires, and prompting emergency evacuations.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. local time, with the plane reportedly coming down near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed the aircraft involved was a Cessna 550.

Also Read: 2 Israeli Embassy Staff Killed in Washington DC Shooting; Attacker Shouted ‘Free Palestine’

Homes Damaged and Cars Destroyed in Fiery Aftermath

Television footage from the scene showed charred remains of multiple vehicles and significant damage to at least one house. The plane’s impact left what officials described as a “gigantic debris field” in the neighborhood, which is populated by low-rise homes.

Local officials said several homes and parked cars were either destroyed or heavily damaged in the explosion and subsequent fire.

Evacuations Ordered, Public Advised to Stay Clear

The San Diego Police Department responded swiftly, evacuating three streets in the affected area. Residents were urged to avoid the scene and to report any debris or the smell of jet fuel to authorities.

“Please do not touch any plane parts or debris. If you smell jet fuel or see any suspicious debris, contact emergency services immediately,” said an SDPD spokesperson.

Emergency Services Respond Promptly

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel were quick to arrive at the scene and managed to contain the fire. ABC News quoted San Diego Assistant Fire Chief as saying that the incident resulted in significant destruction but did not confirm any casualties at the time of reporting.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Authorities have not yet released details regarding the number of people aboard the aircraft or the extent of injuries or fatalities, if any.

More information is expected as emergency responders and aviation authorities continue to assess the situation.