“Please Let My Mother Come”: Disabled Pakistani Boy’s Emotional Plea to India

Karachi: A 16-year-old disabled Pakistani teenager, Ayan, has made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government after being sent back from India without completing his medical treatment. Ayan, who had been undergoing critical treatment at Delhi’s Indraprastha Hospital, was forced to return to Karachi following rising diplomatic tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Accompanied by his family, Ayan returned via Wagah border on Monday and was seen being carried on a stretcher at Karachi Cantt Railway Station. The teenager had traveled to Delhi seeking neurological treatment after being accidentally shot by police in Pakistan, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Mother Left Behind in India Despite Valid Visa

Adding to the family’s distress, Ayan’s mother — an Indian passport holder — and her sister were not allowed to re-enter Pakistan with the rest of the family. According to Ayan’s father, the women were denied return despite holding valid visas, due to their Indian citizenship.

“My wife is from India. We were living in Delhi with relatives for better treatment. Now she’s stuck there, and our son’s treatment is incomplete,” said Haleem, Ayan’s father.

The family had traveled to Delhi with high hopes but were abruptly told to return home following the Indian government’s security directive after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Ayan’s Heartfelt Plea to Indian Authorities

From his stretcher, Ayan pleaded for compassion and requested that Indian authorities allow his mother to reunite with the family in Karachi.

“Please let my mother come back. My treatment was going well. We didn’t do anything wrong. I just want to get better,” said Ayan, addressing Indian leaders directly.

The teen’s appeal highlights the humanitarian cost of diplomatic fallout between India and Pakistan, particularly in cases involving medical emergencies and cross-border families.

Mass Repatriations Following Pahalgam Attack

Ayan’s situation is not isolated. Following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government revoked several tourist and short-term visas held by Pakistani citizens. This has resulted in a large number of Pakistanis returning home and Indians exiting Pakistan through the Wagah border.

According to officials, over 1,000 Indians and 800 Pakistanis have been repatriated over the past six days. On Sunday alone, 236 Pakistani nationals returned home while 115 Indian citizens crossed back into India.

Long-Term Visa Holders Also Affected

Authorities also acknowledged that individuals holding long-term visas (LTVs) are facing repatriation challenges, as families with valid documentation still encounter delays and denials due to heightened bilateral tensions.