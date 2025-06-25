PLI Boost: Piyush Goyal Says India Should Focus on Exports and Become Self-Reliant in Key Sectors

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday emphasized the need for India to focus on sectors where it holds a competitive advantage. Chairing a key PLI scheme review, he stressed addressing stakeholder issues to accelerate export growth.

Goyal Calls for Self-Reliance in PLI Sectors

During the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) review meeting, Goyal underlined India’s ambition to become self-reliant in the 14 sectors covered. He urged ministries to prioritize quality of skilled manpower over quantity and resolve infrastructure bottlenecks in partnership with the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDC).

Impressive Investments and Output So Far

As of March 2025, the 14 PLI sectors have attracted ₹1.76 lakh crore in investments, generated ₹16.5 lakh crore in production and sales, and created over 12 lakh jobs (direct and indirect)

Incentives amounting to ₹21,534 crore have been disbursed to 12 sectors including pharmaceuticals, electronics, telecom, textiles, food processing, and drones

Pharmaceuticals Shine, Bulk Drugs Turn Net Exporter

The pharma sector recorded ₹2.66 lakh crore in total sales, with ₹1.70 lakh crore in exports within three years under PLI . Meanwhile, the Bulk Drugs scheme helped India shift from a net importer (₹1,930 crore) to a net exporter (₹2,280 crore)

Food Processing & Textiles: Strong Outcomes

In the Food Processing sector, ₹9,032 crore in investments led to ₹3.80 lakh crore in output and created 3.4 lakh jobs. MMF textiles exports also rose to $6 billion in FY 2024‑25 from $5.7 billion the previous fiscal . Technical Textiles export value rose to $3.356 billion from $2.987 billion .

R&D Investment: 40% of Funds Directed Internally

Notably, 40% of total investment (₹37,306 crore)—about ₹15,102 crore—was directed towards R&D activities for products under the PLI umbrella

Goyal Charts Roadmap for Next Five Years

Minister Goyal directed ministries to craft a comprehensive five-year roadmap for investment, incentive disbursement, and skill development. Collaboration with NICDC would help remove infrastructure constraints, firms more nimble in export markets, and improve India’s global competitiveness.

What This Means for India’s Export Strategy

₹1.76 lakh crore investments across 14 sectors

₹16.5 lakh crore in production/sales and 12 lakh jobs

Pharma, Bulk Drugs and Textiles emerge as strong export drivers

₹21,534 crore incentives disbursed so far

Looking Ahead

The PLI initiative is transforming India’s manufacturing landscape, steering it towards exports of high-value goods. As Goyal underscores the importance of competitiveness, skilled manpower, and infrastructure, the next phase could propel India to a higher global manufacturing position.