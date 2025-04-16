PM Internship Scheme Application Deadline Extended, Know Application Procedure

In a major boost to India’s youth and students, the Central Government has extended the application deadline for the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PM Internship Scheme) till April 22, 2025. The original deadline was April 15, but now aspiring candidates have an extra week to complete their profiles and apply.

What is the PM Internship Scheme?

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2024–25, the PM Internship Scheme aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical skills. The initiative is designed to equip India’s young talent with real-world work experience by offering a 12-month internship at the top 500 companies in the country.

Benefits of the Internship

Selected interns will receive:

A monthly stipend of ₹5,000 , where: ₹500 will be provided by the company based on performance and conduct. ₹4,500 will be directly credited by the Central Government to the intern’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.

, where: A one-time registration grant of ₹6,000 at the beginning of the internship.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be an Indian citizen .

. Age between 21 and 24 years as of the application deadline.

as of the application deadline. Not enrolled in full-time employment or full-time education. However, candidates pursuing online or distance learning courses are eligible.

in full-time employment or full-time education. However, candidates pursuing are eligible. Must possess at least one of the following educational qualifications: SSC (Secondary School Certificate) or equivalent HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) or equivalent ITI Certificate Polytechnic Diploma Bachelor’s Degree (BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BPharma, etc.)

of the following educational qualifications:

How to Apply?

Follow these steps to apply for the internship:

Visit the official PMIS website. Choose your preferred language from the top-right corner. Click on “Youth Registration”. Enter your 10-digit mobile number, preferably Aadhaar-linked. Submit the number and verify with the OTP. Set your password and log into your Candidate Dashboard. Click on “My Current Status” to complete your profile.

Completing eKYC Through Aadhaar

To complete eKYC via Aadhaar:

Enter your Aadhaar number.

Check the consent box for verification.

Accept the terms and conditions.

Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Click on “Verify OTP” and then “Verify & Proceed”.

Once the eKYC and profile are verified, candidates can proceed to apply for the available internships.

A Golden Opportunity for India’s Youth

The PM Internship Scheme offers young individuals a chance to gain valuable industry experience, improve their employability, and prepare for their professional journey. With the extended deadline, those who haven’t applied yet should seize this opportunity.

Apply before April 22, 2025, and take the first step toward a brighter future!