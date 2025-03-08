PM Kisan ₹2000 Update: Are You Eligible? 3 Crore Farmers at Risk of Missing the Next Installment

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), a flagship initiative by the Government of India, continues to provide financial assistance to farmers across the country. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, distributed in three equal installments. The government has recently introduced updates to the PM-KISAN scheme, including changes to the process of disbursing new installments.

In this article, we will discuss the latest updates to the PM-Kisan scheme, the new e-KYC requirement, eligibility criteria, and the step-by-step application process. If you’re looking to benefit from this scheme, this information will be valuable.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a central sector scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers in India. Eligible farmers receive an annual amount of ₹6,000, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts in three equal installments.

Key Objectives of PM Kisan Scheme

Increase Farmers’ Income : The main goal of PM Kisan is to enhance the income of farmers by providing financial support.

: The main goal of PM Kisan is to enhance the income of farmers by providing financial support. Economic Security : The scheme aims to provide economic security to farmers by ensuring direct monetary support.

: The scheme aims to provide economic security to farmers by ensuring direct monetary support. Government Assistance: Ensures that government assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries – the farmers.

The government has recently introduced changes to the process of issuing new installments under the PM Kisan scheme. All beneficiaries are now required to complete the e-KYC process to continue receiving benefits. This new measure ensures that only eligible and authentic farmers benefit from the scheme.

Also Read: Big Relief Coming? Petrol-Diesel Prices May Drop Soon – Here’s How Much

e-KYC Process Explained

The e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process requires farmers to link their bank accounts with their Aadhaar number. This step ensures that the benefits are directed only to the verified and rightful beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme.

Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

Event Date Notification Release Date 1st February 2025 Online Application Start Date 1st February 2025 Last Date to Apply 3rd March 2025 Last Date to Complete e-KYC 15th March 2025

Eligibility Criteria for PM Kisan Scheme

To be eligible for the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers must meet the following criteria:

Indian Citizenship : Applicants must be Indian citizens.

: Applicants must be Indian citizens. Land Ownership : The applicant should own agricultural land.

: The applicant should own agricultural land. Non-Taxpayer: Farmers who have paid income tax in the previous financial year are not eligible for this scheme.

How to Apply for PM Kisan Yojana

Online Application Process

To apply for the PM Kisan Yojana online, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in. Click on “New Farmer Registration”. Fill out the application form with required details like name, address, land details, etc. Upload necessary documents. If there are any fees, make the payment. Submit the form after verifying all details.

Offline Application Process

If you prefer offline registration, visit your nearest agriculture office or Panchayat office and:

Obtain the PM Kisan Application Form. Fill in the required details and attach the necessary documents. Submit the completed form at the concerned office.

Benefits of PM Kisan Yojana

Financial Assistance : Eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, which strengthens their financial position.

: Eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, which strengthens their financial position. Economic Security : This financial aid supports farmers during difficult times and helps improve their livelihood.

: This financial aid supports farmers during difficult times and helps improve their livelihood. Direct Government Support: Ensures that the benefits reach the rightful farmers, directly deposited in their bank accounts.

How to Complete e-KYC for PM Kisan Scheme

To complete the e-KYC process, follow these steps:

Visit the official PM Kisan website. Click on the e-KYC link. Enter your Aadhaar number and receive an OTP. Verify the OTP and complete the authentication process.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)