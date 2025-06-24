PM-KISAN 20th Installment Coming Soon: 7 Key Details Required for Enrollment
Lakhs of farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which is expected to be disbursed soon.
New Delhi: Lakhs of farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which is expected to be disbursed soon. Although an official date has not yet been announced, beneficiaries may soon receive ₹2,000 directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Table of Contents
What Is PM-KISAN Yojana?
Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme is a Central Sector Scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support landholding farmers financially. Under the scheme:
- ₹6,000 per year is given to eligible farmers
- The amount is divided into three equal instalments of ₹2,000
- Funds are transferred directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts via DBT mode
Recap: PM-KISAN 19th Instalment Disbursed in February
Earlier this year in February 2025, PM Modi released the 19th instalment from Bihar, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore women. A total of ₹22,000 crore was transferred through DBT.
5 Things Farmers Must Check to Receive PM-KISAN 20th Instalment
To ensure successful payment, farmers are advised to follow these five important steps:
- ✅ Ensure bank account is linked with Aadhaar
- ✅ Check Aadhaar seeding status with your bank account
- ✅ Keep the DBT option active in your Aadhaar-linked account
- ✅ Complete your e-KYC on the PM-KISAN portal
- ✅ Use the ‘Know Your Status’ module on pmkisan.gov.in
How to Check Your PM-KISAN Beneficiary Status Online
Here’s a step-by-step guide to check if your name is listed:
- Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on the yellow “Dashboard” tab on the homepage
- You’ll be redirected to a new page – under the Village Dashboard tab:
- Select your State, District, Sub-District, and Panchayat
- Click the ‘Show’ button
- Click ‘Get Report’ to view the beneficiary list
- Search for your name in the list
Mandatory Details Needed to Register for PM-KISAN Scheme
To enrol in the scheme, farmers must provide the following 7 key pieces of information:
- Name of farmer/spouse
- Date of birth of farmer/spouse
- Bank account number
- IFSC or MICR Code
- Mobile number
- Aadhaar number
- Additional customer information as per the bank passbook (for mandate registration)
Who Is Not Eligible for PM-KISAN Benefits?
The following individuals and families are excluded from the scheme:
- Institutional landholders
- Serving or retired officials from State/Central Government or PSUs
- Professionals like doctors, engineers, and lawyers
- Retired pensioners with monthly pensions above ₹10,000
- Individuals who paid income tax in the last assessment year
Final Note
Farmers are encouraged to complete their e-KYC and check their application status to avoid delays in receiving the 20th instalment. With rising anticipation, the official date for the next PM-KISAN instalment is expected to be announced soon.