India

PM-KISAN 20th Installment Coming Soon: 7 Key Details Required for Enrollment

Lakhs of farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which is expected to be disbursed soon.

Uma Devi24 June 2025 - 13:54
PM-KISAN 20th Installment Coming Soon: 7 Key Details Required for Enrollment
PM-KISAN 20th Installment Coming Soon: 7 Key Details Required for Enrollment

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Lakhs of farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which is expected to be disbursed soon. Although an official date has not yet been announced, beneficiaries may soon receive ₹2,000 directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

What Is PM-KISAN Yojana?

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme is a Central Sector Scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support landholding farmers financially. Under the scheme:

  • ₹6,000 per year is given to eligible farmers
  • The amount is divided into three equal instalments of ₹2,000
  • Funds are transferred directly into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts via DBT mode

Recap: PM-KISAN 19th Instalment Disbursed in February

Earlier this year in February 2025, PM Modi released the 19th instalment from Bihar, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore women. A total of ₹22,000 crore was transferred through DBT.

Also Read: SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for 541 Posts, Apply at sbi.co.in

5 Things Farmers Must Check to Receive PM-KISAN 20th Instalment

To ensure successful payment, farmers are advised to follow these five important steps:

  1. ✅ Ensure bank account is linked with Aadhaar
  2. ✅ Check Aadhaar seeding status with your bank account
  3. ✅ Keep the DBT option active in your Aadhaar-linked account
  4. ✅ Complete your e-KYC on the PM-KISAN portal
  5. ✅ Use the ‘Know Your Status’ module on pmkisan.gov.in

How to Check Your PM-KISAN Beneficiary Status Online

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check if your name is listed:

  1. Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in
  2. Click on the yellow “Dashboard” tab on the homepage
  3. You’ll be redirected to a new page – under the Village Dashboard tab:
    • Select your State, District, Sub-District, and Panchayat
    • Click the ‘Show’ button
    • Click ‘Get Report’ to view the beneficiary list
  4. Search for your name in the list

Mandatory Details Needed to Register for PM-KISAN Scheme

To enrol in the scheme, farmers must provide the following 7 key pieces of information:

  1. Name of farmer/spouse
  2. Date of birth of farmer/spouse
  3. Bank account number
  4. IFSC or MICR Code
  5. Mobile number
  6. Aadhaar number
  7. Additional customer information as per the bank passbook (for mandate registration)

Who Is Not Eligible for PM-KISAN Benefits?

The following individuals and families are excluded from the scheme:

  • Institutional landholders
  • Serving or retired officials from State/Central Government or PSUs
  • Professionals like doctors, engineers, and lawyers
  • Retired pensioners with monthly pensions above ₹10,000
  • Individuals who paid income tax in the last assessment year

Final Note

Farmers are encouraged to complete their e-KYC and check their application status to avoid delays in receiving the 20th instalment. With rising anticipation, the official date for the next PM-KISAN instalment is expected to be announced soon.

Tags
Uma Devi24 June 2025 - 13:54
Back to top button