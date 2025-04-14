PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Extend Tamil New Year Greetings to People of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Wish Prosperity and Happiness for Tamil New Year On the occasion of Tamil New Year, which marks the beginning of the month of Chithirai, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi extended their heartfelt wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Modi’s Tamil New Year Message

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X, wishing the people of Tamil Nadu a prosperous and joyful New Year. In his message, Modi wrote, “May this New Year usher in prosperity, good health, and happiness. May everyone be blessed with good health.”

Rahul Gandhi Wishes Harmony and Prosperity

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, also joined in extending his wishes for the occasion. His message on X read, “May this New Year bring you harmony, prosperity, good health, and happiness,” reflecting his hope for a better year for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil New Year Celebrations Across the State

Tamil New Year was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour across the state of Tamil Nadu. Temples across the state, including prominent shrines in Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, witnessed heavy footfall as devotees offered prayers for a prosperous year ahead.

Governor R.N. Ravi Extends Warm Greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi also extended his greetings, emphasizing the cultural significance of the day. In his message, Ravi said, “On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all, especially my Tamil brothers and sisters across the world. This day is a celebration of our proud, ancient, and rich Tamil culture and heritage, vibrant present, and promising future.”

The Governor further wished for prosperity, good health, renewed energy, and abundant opportunities for all, stating, “May it further reinforce our collective resolve to build a developed Tamil Nadu for a Viksit Bharat 2047 in the Amrit Kaal.”

Political Leaders from Across the Spectrum Join the Celebrations

Leaders from various political parties also extended their wishes on the occasion. AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed, “Let us all achieve new goals, overcome challenges, and make Tamil Nadu flourish in this New Year.”

Other political leaders including AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, MDMK chief Vaiko, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam also conveyed their greetings, adding to the celebration of Tamil culture and heritage.

The Tamil New Year saw an outpouring of goodwill and positivity from political leaders and citizens alike. As Tamil Nadu celebrates its rich traditions, the messages from PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders highlight the hope for prosperity, harmony, and growth in the year ahead.