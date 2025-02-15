PM Modi Applauds FM Sitharaman’s Clear Picture of Indian Economy and Ongoing Reforms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for providing a clear picture of India’s economic trajectory and the ongoing reforms during her response to the Union Budget 2025-26 debate in Parliament.

In his post on social media platform X, PM Modi praised the Finance Minister for her detailed remarks, stating, “During her remarks in Parliament, Finance Minister @nsitharaman has given a very clear picture of the Indian economy and the reform trajectory we are undertaking.”

India’s Economic Growth and Budget 2025-26 Highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reassured Parliament that India’s economy remains on track to be the world’s fastest-growing economy, supported by a sharp rise in capital expenditure in the Budget for 2025-26. She highlighted that the government’s capital expenditure would be equivalent to 4.3 percent of the GDP, while the fiscal deficit was projected to be 4.4 percent.

The Union Budget allocated Rs 1.21 lakh crore for capital expenditure, reflecting the government’s commitment to economic development. Sitharaman emphasized that the allocation had increased, contrary to opposition claims that the outlay had been reduced.

Focus on Inflation Control and Economic Reforms

Sitharaman also stated that managing inflation is a top priority for the government, with retail inflation maintained within the notified tolerance band of 2 percent to 6 percent. Despite global economic challenges, the Finance Minister reiterated that the Indian economy remains resilient and growth-oriented.

During the Rajya Sabha debate, Sitharaman elaborated on the ongoing global changes and challenges, such as fragmentation in global trade and rising tariff barriers. She acknowledged the difficulty of forecasting trends in such a dynamic environment, but assured that India’s interests were always prioritized in the budgetary decisions.

Also Read: CII Applauds PM Modi’s US Visit: A New Era of India-US Collaboration



Key Measures for Economic Resilience

The Finance Minister further introduced the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, aimed at streamlining the tax system, making it simpler to understand, and minimizing the potential for legal disputes. These reforms reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business and improving the overall investment climate in India.

PM Modi Applauds FM Sitharaman’s Clear Picture of Indian Economy and Ongoing Reforms

The upcoming fiscal year is projected to see an effective capital expenditure of Rs 19.08 lakh crore, with a focus on infrastructure development, job creation, and rural consumption, which has been steadily rising.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation in Parliament and the newly introduced reforms signal India’s continued path of economic growth despite global uncertainties. With ambitious fiscal policies and reforms, India is set to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.