PM Modi assesses gains from ‘Operation Sindoor’, vows strong response to Pak escalation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs on the ongoing anti-terror operation, ‘Operation Sindoor.’ The discussions took place amidst ongoing tensions, with little sign of Pakistan attempting to de-escalate.

Assessment of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Preparations for Future Escalations

The meeting focused on reviewing the success achieved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the ongoing countermeasures against potential Pakistani provocations. Reports indicate that Pakistan has moved its troops into forward areas, suggesting an offensive stance and further escalation. Additionally, discussions touched upon the continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and at the border.

Terrorist Neutralization and Key Intelligence

The Chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) shared detailed intelligence, including information about high-profile terrorists killed in ‘Operation Sindoor.’ Among the notable terrorists were those involved in the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 to Kandahar.

Global Concerns and Diplomacy

PM Modi’s consultations took place a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and offering US support for constructive dialogue. Rubio also reached out to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to convey the same message.

Strong Indian Response to Pakistani Aggression

India’s military responded strongly to Pakistani violations, particularly on the night of Friday, with multiple drone and missile attacks. The Indian forces carried out precise strikes on eight military targets within Pakistan, causing significant damage. Among the targets were six Pakistani military bases, one radar site, and one aviation base.

Retaliation for Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched to avenge the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. The operation targeted at least nine terrorist base camps across the LoC and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi’s strategy remains focused on countering Pakistan’s aggressive actions and preventing further escalation, all while reaffirming India’s commitment to securing peace and stability in the region.