PM Modi Begins Historic Visit to Jeddah, Strengthens Ties with Saudi Arabia

Jeddah/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday for a landmark two-day visit, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Jeddah in 40 years, on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As a sign of growing defence cooperation, F-15 fighter jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted PM Modi’s aircraft upon its entry into Saudi airspace. The Prime Minister received a ceremonial 21-gun salute and a warm welcome from senior Saudi ministers on arrival.

Modi, Crown Prince to Co-Chair Strategic Partnership Council

During the visit, PM Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who he described as “my brother,” will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. The Council, established during Modi’s 2019 visit, aims to advance collaboration in key sectors including energy, trade, and security.

The two leaders are expected to sign at least six MoUs across diverse fields such as space, energy, health, science, culture, and advanced technology. Discussions will also include issues related to the Hajj pilgrimage, particularly the quota for Indian pilgrims.

Outreach to Indian Community

On Wednesday, PM Modi will visit a factory employing Indian workers and interact with the Indian diaspora, which he described as a “vibrant community” that serves as a “living bridge” between the two nations. Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.7 million Indians, who contribute significantly to the kingdom’s workforce and cultural diversity.

A Deepening Strategic Bond

Modi, who was awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour in 2016, praised the kingdom as “one of India’s most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally” in an interview with Arab News. He added that India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

This visit is expected to further enhance bilateral cooperation and reinforce the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.