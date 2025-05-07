PM Modi briefs Cabinet on Operation Sindoor, says mission executed flawlessly

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a key meeting of the Union Cabinet, where he briefed his ministers on Operation Sindoor — a major tri-services military strike carried out in the early hours of the day against nine terror camps across the border.

“No Mistakes Whatsoever,” Says PM Modi

According to sources, PM Modi told his Cabinet colleagues that the mission was executed exactly as planned, with “no mistakes whatsoever.” He emphasized that the operation was conducted with utmost precision, reflecting the detailed planning and preparation done by the Indian Armed Forces.

PM Commends Armed Forces for Professionalism

The Prime Minister reportedly praised the armed forces for their “commendable job” and “immaculate execution,” applauding their professionalism and commitment to national security. He highlighted that the success of Operation Sindoor sends a clear and strong message to those behind cross-border terrorism.

Cabinet Unanimously Backs PM Modi and Armed Forces

The Cabinet Ministers expressed full confidence in PM Modi’s leadership and collectively lauded the Indian military for the operation’s success. They also stated that the entire nation stands united behind the Prime Minister and the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Historic Tri-Services Strike Responds to Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeted terror launchpads and indoctrination centers used for cross-border infiltration. The strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

The operation involved precision strikes on key terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) between 1:05 and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tribute to Victims: Operation Named After Widows of Pahalgam Attack

The mission was named ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a symbolic tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The term “sindoor” holds cultural significance, often associated with married Hindu women.

Women Officers Brief Nation on Operation Details

In a landmark moment, two women officers of the Indian Armed Forces — Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressed a press conference to provide a detailed account of the mission.

They revealed that the strikes were based on credible intelligence, with the objective of destroying terror infrastructure and indoctrination centers. The officers also presented evidence of terror factories operating from these targeted camps.

