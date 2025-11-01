PM Modi called to ask about her well-being, offered help: Folk artist Teejan Bai’s family shares experience

New Delhi: During his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on the state’s 25th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a touching moment amid grand inaugurations to personally enquire about the health of Padma Vibhushan folk artist Teejan Bai.

The legendary Pandwani singer, credited with bringing India’s folk storytelling tradition to the global stage, has faced recent health challenges, prompting the Prime Minister’s outreach.

Teejan Bai’s family shared their experience of the phone call, with her daughter-in-law Venu Deshmukh saying, “The Prime Minister said he wanted to meet, but due to certain reasons, he could not come. Today, he is in Chhattisgarh and called to know about her well-being. He also said, ‘If there is any work that I can do for you, please let me know.’”

The family described the call as deeply emotional and a gesture of heartfelt concern.

During the conversation, which lasted around 1 minute and 18 seconds, PM Modi inquired about Teejan Bai’s health and assured that all possible help would be provided.

Venu Deshmukh informed the Prime Minister that Teejan Bai is currently unable to eat solid food and is being given soup to maintain her nutrition. The call prompted an emotional response from the family.

Meanwhile, Durg District Collector Abhishek Singh and the SDM visited Teejan Bai’s residence in Ganiyari to check on her health. During their visit, her daughter-in-law also made a special request, highlighting the family’s financial difficulties and appealing for a government job for a family member to ensure their livelihood.

Teejan Bai, 73, is internationally acclaimed for her Pandwani performances and has played a pivotal role in bringing Chhattisgarh’s folk heritage to prominence. In recent times, she has faced personal and financial struggles, including the loss of her sons and delays in pension disbursements. The state government has provided Rs 5 lakh in assistance and arranged specialized home-care equipment, including a motorized bed, bed-table, and wheelchair, to ease her daily life.

Prime Minister Modi’s personal outreach, alongside ongoing governmental support, reflects the administration’s recognition of India’s cultural icons and the importance of preserving their legacy even amidst developmental celebrations.