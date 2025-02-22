PM Modi Calls CM Revanth Reddy, Assures Support for SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagar Kurnool district, where eight individuals are feared trapped.

During the phone call, CM Revanth Reddy provided a detailed briefing on the situation and the measures being taken to rescue those trapped inside the tunnel. He informed the Prime Minister that Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao were present at the site and actively overseeing the rescue operations.

In response, PM Modi assured the Telangana government of the Centre’s full support and confirmed that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be deployed immediately to aid in the rescue efforts.

The incident has raised serious concerns, with authorities working tirelessly to ensure the safe evacuation of those trapped. The state and central governments are coordinating efforts to expedite the rescue process.